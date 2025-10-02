Trump’s Gaza peace plan could conceal long-term occupation, expert says

DUBAI, October 2. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump’s peace plan to address the situation in the Gaza Strip could serve as a facade for its long-term occupation, stated political analyst Hani al-Masri, director general of Masarat, the Palestinian Center for Policy Research and Strategic Studies.

"The [Trump’s] plan provides Israel with immediate and tangible benefits, while Palestinians are given vague and delayed assurances," al-Masri told Xinhua. "This proposal could serve as a cover for prolonged occupation and the transformation of Gaza into an international protectorate."

Al-Masri stated that the US plan in its current form "carries serious dangers." He added that the proposal should be approached only with "conditional acceptance and guarantees," as otherwise it would be a "neocolonial recipe that neglects the two-state solution."

A source close to the radical Hamas movement told Xinhua that the US peace plan was developed "in close coordination with Israel" and contains "some superficial positive elements" but also "serious risks undermining the core of the Palestinian cause." The source emphasized that disarming resistance forces is considered an "existential matter" for Hamas.

The White House unveiled a "comprehensive plan" on September 29 aimed at resolving the Gaza crisis. The 20-point document proposes, among other things, the introduction of temporary external administration in the Palestinian enclave and the deployment of international stabilization forces there. The US government claims the initiative is not aimed at annexation or occupation of Gaza by Israel, nor at forcibly relocating the enclave’s residents. Additionally, the plan explicitly states that Hamas will not return to power in Gaza.

Israel has expressed support for the plan. On September 30, Trump stated that the US is willing to give Hamas three to four days to consider the proposals.