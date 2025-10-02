Threat to ZNPP nuclear safety remains, but situation under full control — director

MOSCOW, October 2. /TASS/. The loss of external power at the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant poses a potential risk to nuclear safety, but the situation is being fully managed by the plant’s staff, the facility’s Director Yury Chernichuk told Rossiya-24.

"We are currently relying on the plant’s emergency diesel generators to cover our needs. While a threat to nuclear safety does exist, I want to emphasize that the staff has the situation entirely under control," Chernichuk said.

He stressed that all required safety measures are being fully carried out, including the uninterrupted logistics for delivering fuel to the generators.

The plant was switched to backup power from diesel generators on September 23 after the last 750 kV Dneprovskaya external power line supplying the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant was knocked out during shelling by the Ukrainian army. Efforts to repair the line continue to be obstructed by ongoing Ukrainian attacks.