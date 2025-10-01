US envoy says UN’s functions should be limited to preventing wars

NEW YORK, October 1. /TASS/. The UN should focus on ensuring peace and preventing conflicts, while all other functions of the global organization should be reduced, US Ambassador to the world organization Mike Waltz said.

The diplomat told Fox News that he has repeatedly spoken with his counterparts and the UN Secretary General about the need to return the UN to its core functions of promoting and ensuring peace and preventing wars. Waltz also revealed that President Donald Trump sees the UN as a place where everyone can come together and discuss issues.