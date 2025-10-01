European Commission gives new tranche to Ukraine from seized Russian assets

BRUSSELS, October 1. /TASS/. The European Commission (EC) allocated a new tranche for Ukraine from the seized Russian assets, the Commission said in its press release.

"The European Commission has disbursed the ninth tranche of its exceptional Macro-Financial Assistance (MFA) loan to Ukraine, worth €4 billion," the EC said.

This amount was allocated from revenues from frozen Russian assets. According to the Commission, funds will be directed to support the defense sector, with two billion euro earmarked to buy drones.

Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said earlier that Russia would definitely respond to the theft of its assets in Europe. Moscow intends to organize legal prosecution of persons involved in that, he stressed.