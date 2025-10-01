Israeli military destroys 1,250 buildings in Gaza City since August

TEL AVIV, October 1. /TASS/. The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) has destroyed around 1,250 buildings in Gaza since the operation to occupy the largest city in the Palestinian enclave was launched in August, while it has not wiped out even 200 radicals, The Jerusalem Post reported.

At least a third of all destroyed buildings have been categorized as being entirely military-based, and about half have been classified as being secondary radical-use facilities, such as having surveillance cameras, the newspaper said. If a structure involves at least one surveillance camera, an entire multistory building might be demolished, IDF sources told The Jerusalem Post. The definition of some buildings is still unclear.

On August 8, the Israeli military-political cabinet approved a plan proposed by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to seize Gaza City and expand the operation in the Palestinian enclave. On August 20, the IDF launched an offensive on the outskirts of the city.

On September 16, Netanyahu confirmed the start of an intensive offensive operation by the Israeli military in Gaza, with the operation’s stated goal being to dismantle the Palestinian movement Hamas. According to the IDF, Israeli troops control some 80% of the city.