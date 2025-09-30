EC to exchange Russian assets for zero-coupon bonds for transfer to Ukraine — Politico

BRUSSELS, September 30. /TASS/. The European Commission (EC) will propose exchanging 140 bln euros in frozen Russian assets for zero-coupon bonds for subsequent transfer to Ukraine, the European Politico edition reported, citing a draft statement following the informal EU summit in Copenhagen on October 1.

The funds will be transferred to Kiev in tranches as loans, according to the report. The publication does not disclose the number of tranches or the timeframe for the transfer.

On September 10, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said that the EC did not intend to confiscate frozen Russian assets in the West, but would use them to issue loans to Ukraine.