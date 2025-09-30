Sweden has not confirmed Ukraine's information about fighter jet supplies

STOCKHOLM, September 30. /TASS/. Sweden has not yet agreed to supply Gripen fighter jets to the Ukrainian Air Force, the Expressen newspaper reported, citing the Defense Ministry’s press service.

"There is no new information [on the issue of supplies]," the military said in a statement.

On September 29, Ukraine's First Deputy Defense Minister Ivan Gavrilyuk announced that the country's Air Force would receive additional fighter jets. In addition to American F-16 jets and French Mirage jets, the list included Swedish JAS 39 Gripen jets.