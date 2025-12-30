Ukrainian attack on Putin's residence undermines negotiation efforts — Kyrgyz president

BISHKEK, December 30. /TASS/. Kyrgyz President Sadyr Japarov believes that the Ukrainian attack on the residence of Russian President Vladimir Putin is cause for concern and hinders the peaceful settlement of the crisis, his Spokesperson Askat Alagozov said on Facebook (banned in Russia, owned by Meta Corporation, recognized as extremist in Russia).

"President of the Kyrgyz Republic Sadyr Japarov expressed extreme concern about the reports of an attack on the state residence of Russian President Vladimir Putin in the Novgorod Region, which undermines ongoing negotiation efforts to resolve the Ukrainian crisis," Alagozov said.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said that on the night of December 28-29, Kiev launched an attack using 91 UAVs on Putin’s residence in the Novgorod Region. All the drones were destroyed. As the minister noted, there was no information about casualties or damage from UAV debris. Russian Presidential Aide Yury Ushakov said that Putin in his most recent phone call with US President Donald Trump drew attention to the Kiev attack that took place "virtually immediately" after the US-Ukraine talks at Mar-a-Lago and warned that it would not remain "without the most serious response." The head of state also told the American leader that Russia's position in the negotiations on the settlement of the conflict in Ukraine would be revised.