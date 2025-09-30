Israel makes several amendments to Trump's plan for Gaza — newspaper

NEW YORK, September 30. /TASS/. Israeli authorities participated in the development of US President Donald Trump's plan for a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip and an end to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, and made several amendments to the final text of the document, The Wall Street Journal reported.

According to the newspaper, the most notable amendment concerns the issue of statehood. While the text indicates the possibility of creating an independent Palestinian state, it does not mention a two-state solution. Without a clear prospect of resolving the Israeli-Palestinian conflict based on two states, it is unlikely that Saudi Arabia will finance the US leader's plan.

Earlier, the White House published a plan to resolve the conflict in the Gaza Strip. It calls for a complete cessation of hostilities and the release of hostages held by Hamas within 72 hours. In addition, the document proposes transferring the enclave to external administration for a transitional period. During this time, residents of the enclave would be given the opportunity to leave and return.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced at a press conference with Trump in Washington that he supports the US president's plan to end military operations in Gaza. However, he noted that if Hamas rejects or sabotages the proposal, Israel will "finish the job by itself.".