After release of all hostages, peace-oriented Hamas members to be amnestied — White House

WASHINGTON, September 29. /TASS/. Members of Palestine’s radical movement Hamas, who are ready to lay down their weapons and peacefully co-exist with Israel, may count on amnesty after all Israeli hostages are released, according to US President Donald Trump’s ‘Comprehensive Plan to end the Gaza Conflict.’

"Once all hostages are returned, Hamas members who commit to peaceful co-existence and to decommission their weapons will be given amnesty. Members of Hamas who wish to leave Gaza will be provided safe passage to receiving countries," the plan says.

"Within 72 hours of Israel publicly accepting this agreement, all hostages, alive and deceased, will be returned," the document reads. "Once all hostages are released, Israel will release 250 life sentence prisoners plus 1700 Gazans who were detained after October 7th 2023, including all women and children detained in that context."

For every deceased Israeli hostage whose remains are returned, Israel will release the remains of 15 deceased Gazans, the plan says.