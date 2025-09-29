India hopes to strengthen cooperation with Russia at Summit meeting in New Delhi

NEW DELHI, September 29. /TASS/. India hopes that the Russian-Indian summit slated to take place at the end of the year will strengthen the special privileged partnership between Moscow and New Delhi, Indian First Deputy Prime Minister Vikram Misri said on Monday.

"We will be promoting the special and privileged partnership between India and Russia at the upcoming annual summit," Misri said at a news conference, responding to a question about New Delhi’s expectations from the upcoming New Delhi-Moscow summit.

Misri added that the dates of the summit are being agreed upon, but it will be held "by the end of this year."

According to him, relations between Russia and India are based on the principles of a special privileged strategic partnership.

The two countries have an "ample, rich bilateral agenda," including trade, economics, finance, military-technical cooperation, humanitarian contacts, healthcare, high technologies, artificial intelligence, as well as close coordination in the international arena - both within the SCO [the Shanghai Cooperation] and BRICS and through bilateral channels, India’s Deputy PM added.