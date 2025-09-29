Russian, Tajik presidents discuss bilateral relations, global agenda

DUSHANBE, September 29. /TASS/. The presidents of Russia and Tajikistan, Vladimir Putin and Emomali Rakhmon, talked over the phone to discuss the development of bilateral relations, and exchange opinions on pressing issues of the international agenda, the Tajik leader’s press service said.

"In the course of the conversation, the heads of the two states addressed the current issues related to the development of the Russian-Tajik bilateral relations, and exchanged opinions on pressing aspects of the bilateral agenda. The leaders also discussed the schedule of the forthcoming top-level meetings, both in bilateral and multilateral formats," the Tajik president’s website said.

Earlier, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Pankin said that Putin will pay a state visit to Tajikistan on October 9. Besides, the summit of the Commonwealth of Independent States, to which both Russia and Tajikistan are members, will take place on October 10.