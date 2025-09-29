Sandu’s party receives 50.20% after all ballots counted in Moldova, opposition – 43.95%

CHISINAU, September 29. /TASS/. Moldovan President Maia Sandu’s Party of Action and Solidarity (PAS) receives 50.20% in the country’s parliamentary election and may retain the parliamentary majority, the Central Election Commission (CEC) said after 100% of ballots have been counted.

The main opposition force, the Patriotic Electoral Bloc, receives 24.17%. The pro-European Alternative bloc gets 7.96%, while Our Party gets 6.20%. The pro-European Democracy at Home party received 5.62%.

The results grant PAS 55 seats in the 101-seat parliament. the Patriotic Electoral Bloc will get 26 seats, the Alternative bloc - 8, Our Party - 6, Democracy at Home - 6.

The final results are yet to be announced by the CEC.