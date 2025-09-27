Some well-informed sources indicate new strikes against Iran are under discussion — Lavrov

UNITED NATIONS, September 27. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, citing "well-informed sources," warned of the threat of new strikes against Iran.

"What you periodically write about, what political analysts mention - the threat of new strikes against Iran persists, and, as some 'well-informed sources' report, is even being discussed in practical terms - this is also quite telling," Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told journalists during a press conference following his participation in the high-level week of the 80th session of the UN General Assembly.

According to the Russian Foreign Minister, all of this is coordinated - the military threat as well as the measures aimed at economically suffocating Iran.