Multipolar world will allow Africa to unlock its potential — Patrice Lumumba’s daughter

MOSCOW, September 27. /TASS/. African countries could fully realize their economic potential in a fair and multipolar world, Patrice Lumumba’s daughter, Juliana Lumumba, said in an interview with TASS.

"In a more just, more realistic, and more multipolar world, we have enormous opportunities. Now is the time to set priorities," she said. "I see that my country has all the possibilities - whether in mining, agriculture, or potable water, over which battles will be fought as soon as tomorrow. We are among the world leaders in freshwater reserves. Thus, there is potential for our advancement far beyond, wherever we choose to go," she added.

Juliana Lumumba held the positions of Minister of Education (1997-1998) and Minister of Culture (1998-2001) of the Democratic Republic of the Congo.