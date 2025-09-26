Lukashenko touts himself as 'Trumpist'

MOSCOW, September 26. /TASS/. Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko says he and US leader Donald Trump have a lot in common - they are both hard-charging politicians.

"I understand Trump. His tactic is to apply pressure, then back off, then apply pressure again. Sometimes he goes for broke. He's a rebel. I'm not much different from Trump in that regard, and I consider myself to be a Trumpist. Vladimir Vladimirovich [Putin] has great respect for Trump. He has no less respect for him than I do," Lukashenko told reporters after talks with the Russian president.

He added that Trump’s statements "should be understood comprehensively, and there is no need to attack him." "Everything will be sorted out in the near future. Trump has taken a very sound, decent position," he noted.