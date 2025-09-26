Abkhazia sees Russia as security guarantor amid Georgia’s refusal to sign peace treaty

SUKHUM, September 26. /TASS/. Defense cooperation between Abkhazia and Russia remains a crucial security guarantee amid Georgia’s persistent refusal to sign a binding non-aggressionpact, Abkhazian Foreign Minister Oleg Bartsits stated during the "Knowledge. The First" forum in Sukhum, dedicated to the 80th anniversary of the nuclear industry.

The forum, held at the Abkhazian State Philharmonic Hall, was attended by around 500 people, including many schoolchildren and students.

"To this day, there is no agreement on the non-use of military force between the Republic of Abkhazia and Georgia. The Georgian leadership, with a persistence that could be channeled into something more productive, systematically refuses to sign a legally binding agreement. Under these conditions, military cooperation becomes a key aspect of Russian-Abkhaz interaction and partnership," the foreign minister said.

Bartsits noted that the comprehensive treaty with Russia "lays the foundation for security guarantees for Abkhazia, effectively eliminating almost all military-political risks." "Abkhazia is strengthening cooperation with Russian counterparts; our generals and military command are working very effectively and intensively with their Russian colleagues. Joint exercises are regularly held to practice combat coordination. In the current context, as the military-political situation in the South Caucasus and Eastern Black Sea regions rapidly evolves, this cooperation is of particular importance," the minister emphasized.

Bartsits added that in November, another round of the International Geneva Discussions on Security and Stability in the South Caucasus will take place, where the Abkhaz delegation will reaffirm its commitment to signing and strictly adhering to the non-aggression pact.