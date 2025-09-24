Russian, Hungarian foreign ministers hold meeting

UN, September 24. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov is holding a meeting with Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto.

In an interview with ATV television channel, Szijjarto stated that he hopes to discuss the conflict in Ukraine with Lavrov.

The meeting is taking place on the sidelines of the high-level week of the 80th session of the UN General Assembly. On September 24, the top Russian diplomat held talks with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Slovak Foreign Minister Juraj Blanar, President of the International Committee of the Red Cross Mirjana Spoljaric and Acting Foreign Minister of Vietnam Le Hoai Trung.