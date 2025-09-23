MOSCOW, September 23. /TASS/. The Commander-in-Chief of the Ukrainian armed forces Alexander Syrsky has briefed the Commander of the US Army in Europe and Africa, General Christopher Donahue, on the difficult situation on the frontline.

"I held another videoconference with the Commander of the US Army in Europe and Africa, Commander of the NATO Joint Forces Command, General Christopher Donahue. I spoke about the situation on the front line, which remains difficult," he wrote on his Telegram channel.

Syrsky also requested additional air defense systems for Ukraine.

"Ukraine needs more effective air defense systems, missiles, electronic warfare equipment, and other modern weapons systems," Syrsky noted.

On September 8, speaking about the situation on the frontline, Syrsky acknowledged that the Russian Armed Forces are superior to the Ukrainian ones in manpower and equipment. On September 15, he dismissed two corps commanders following defeats in the Kiev-controlled territory in the Zaporozhye Region and the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR). Later, at a meeting with members of parliament of the ruling Servant of the People party, Vladimir Zelensky warned some difficult decisions may follow, if the situation on the battlefield worsens.