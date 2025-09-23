IAEA Director General Grossi announces candidacy for UN Secretary

PARIS, September 23. /TASS/. Rafael Grossi, Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), has formally declared his candidacy for the next UN Secretary-General.

The term of the current head of the global organization, Antonio Guterres, ends on December 31, 2026. In the same year, the UN Security Council is expected to propose a candidate for the Secretary-General position, who will assume office on January 1, 2027.

"The UN is currently in a difficult position. <...>. I believe it is possible to make the UN relevant again. <...>. If you say you are concerned about the rise in conflicts and violence, it is somewhat hypocritical to focus on other things," Grossi told the AFP news agency.

He added that "everyone recognizes" the UN is no longer fulfilling its mission of maintaining global peace. In this context, the Argentine politician assured that his experience as IAEA Director General would help him secure the position. Grossi also emphasized his commitment to engaging in dialogue "with everyone" and being "an acceptable mediator for all." "So yes, I will be a candidate for these reasons," he noted. Grossi expressed hope that he would "receive as much support as possible."

The UN Secretary-General is elected by the Security Council and approved by the General Assembly. Terms last five years, with the possibility of re-election. There are no term limits, but no one has ever held the position for more than ten years.

According to established practice, the Secretary-General is not chosen from representatives of the Security Council’s permanent members (the United States, Russia, France, the United Kingdom, and China).