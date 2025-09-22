Moldovan police arrest 74 people suspected of plotting riots

CHISINAU, September 22 /TASS/. Moldovan law enforcement agencies arrested 74 people suspected of planning to incite mass riots during the parliamentary elections, Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office head Victor Furtuna, police chief Viorel Cernauteanu and Information and Security Service head Alexandru Musteata said during a joing briefing.

"Seventy-four people have been detained for 72 hours. Many of them are cooperating with law enforcement and have provided detailed testimony," Furtuna said. According to him, these individuals received training in Serbia at special training camps, where they were taught methods of confronting the police.

Earlier on Monday, law enforcement officials reported conducting more than 250 searches of over 100 people.

Searches in Moldova have become more frequent in the second half of September and are conducted almost daily. Previously, several politicians accused the authorities of persecuting the opposition ahead of the September 28 parliamentary elections.