US tells European allies of plans to cut off some security assistance to Baltics — Reuters

WASHINGTON, September 20. /TASS/. Pentagon officials warned their allies in Europe late last month that the United States would reduce its security assistance to the three Baltic states, Reuters reported.

The plans were shared with Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania by Pentagon official David Baker who is responsible for managing US defense relations with Europe and NATO, an official with knowledge of the plans told the news agency. Baker said that the United States’ allies in Europe should rely less on Washington for security. The Trump administration is going to shift its attention to defense of the homeland and other priorities, he added.

Moreover, a White House official told Reuters that as many of the United States’ European allies are among the world’s wealthiest countries, "they are fully capable of funding these programs if they choose."

According to Reuters, some European diplomats in Washington privately complained of exhaustion at US President Donald Trump’s changeable attitude on Russia.