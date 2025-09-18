Earthquake of magnitude 7.4 in Kamchatka becomes one of 2,000 after July 30 — governor

PETROPAVLOVSK-KAMCHATSKY, September 19. /TASS/. The morning 7.4 magnitude earthquake in Kamchatka was one of about 2,000 aftershocks recorded on the peninsula since July 30, Governor Vladimir Solodov said on the air of the Rossiya-24 TV channel.

"Today, the whole of Kamchatka woke up at the same time, at 7 a.m. (10 p.m Moscow time - TASS). A fairly strong earthquake has occurred, and experts are still assessing the exact magnitude, but it will be from 7.4 to 7.8, in this range. This is one of a series of aftershocks that have been going on continuously since July 30, and we have about 2,000 aftershocks that have already taken place. And in this sense, the shock is really quite strong," he said.

According to him, experts are currently checking all social institutions, there is no damage or injuries. The buildings where there have already been cracks, do not threaten life and health of residents.

"At the same time, it has a significant psychological impact. For the residents who are afraid to stay in their apartments, [we] continue to maintain the opportunity of moving to temporary shelters, they are not being closed down," the governor added.

Residents of Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky and Vilyuchinsk felt tremors with a force of six points, many, despite the early morning, ran out into the streets. A tsunami threat has been declared along the eastern coast of the peninsula. According to regional Emergency Minister Sergey Lebedev, a wave of about 30 cm entered the mouth of the Nalychevo River. The aftershock process continues after the earthquake.