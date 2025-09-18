Number of people detained during protests in France tops 300 — interior minister

PARIS, September 18. /TASS/. French police have detained over 300 people during nationwide rallies against the government’s plans to cut social spending, Interior Minister Bruno Retailleau said in an address aired by BFMTV.

"A total of 309 people have been detained; 134 of them have been placed in custody," the minister said.

Earlier, the Interior Ministry reported that over 500,000 people took to the streets all across France. However, France’s biggest trade union, the General Confederation of Labor (CGT), reported that over one million people took part in the nationwide rallies.

The rallies descended into violence in Paris, Nantes, Rennes, Lyon and Marseille and other cities as radicals attacked shops and banks. Many were arrested. Police used tear gas to disperse crowds.

Over 80,000 law enforcement officers, armored vehicles and drones were used to maintain public order.