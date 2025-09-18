Two-week NATO drills kick off in Estonia

VILNIUS, September 18. /TASS/. The Pikne ("Lightning") military exercises, involving personnel from NATO member states, have begun in Estonia and will continue for two weeks, the ERR national broadcaster reported, citing the Estonian Defense Forces.

Around 3,000 troops from land, air, and naval units of the US, France, the UK, Canada, Latvia, and Estonia are participating in the maneuvers. The main activities will take place in the northern, western, and eastern regions of the Baltic republic.

According to the Estonian Defense Forces, the drills are designed to practice the rapid deployment of allied forces to potential conflict zones and to coordinate joint responses to emerging threats. The agency emphasized that the exercises are intended for training and defensive purposes.