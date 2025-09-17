US’ billion-dollar-package to Ukraine includes Patriot, HIMARS projectiles — Zelensky

MOSCOW, September 17. /TASS/. Projectiles for HIMARS and Patriot systems will be included in the first two packages of military supplies to Ukraine from the US under the PURL program, each worth $500 million, Vladimir Zelensky announced at a joint press conference with European Parliament President Roberta Metsola.

"We have received more than two billion dollars from our partners under the PURL program. <...> The first two packages are worth $500 million each. I will not disclose everything that will be included in these packages, but they will contain projectiles for Patriot and HIMARS systems," he said.

Zelensky added that Ukraine expects additional contributions from European countries under the PURL program in October, amounting to $1.5-$1.6 billion.

Earlier, NATO representative in Kiev Patrick Turner said that deliveries to Ukraine of US weapons purchased by NATO countries under the PURL (Prioritized Ukraine Requirements List) program had begun. The information was confirmed by the Ukrainian embassy in the US.