Trump may visit China soon — media

HONG KONG, September 17. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump may visit China in late October or early November, the South China Morning Post (SCMP) reported, citing sources.

According to the newspaper, the Chinese government sent Trump an invitation for a state visit in early September, which usually indicates preparations are in the "final stage." "The official invitation is like the sound of a starting pistol in a 100-metre race, with the end in sight," one source said. The trip is expected to take place around the APEC summit in South Korea on October 31 - November 1.

"There are a few small loose ends. But the major blocks are already resolved. Things are taking shape," the source noted, adding that the talks could result in "a new deal to purchase US goods," with Boeing airplanes "very likely" on the list, as Washington is pressing China to procure 500 aircraft.

The source also said that in addition to visiting Beijing, Trump had been offered a high-speed rail trip to another Chinese city, most likely Shanghai.

SCMP reported that Chinese President Xi Jinping may pay a return visit to the United States in 2026 after Trump’s anticipated trip. At the same time, the newspaper noted that Washington fears the visit could be seen as a concession to Beijing. "Ultimately, President Trump has the final say on where he wants to go and what he wants to do in China. He seems to be quite excited about the visit personally, but he’s got to listen to his team too," another source told the paper.

If the trip goes ahead, it will be the first visit by a US president to China in eight years. The last such visit took place in 2017, during Trump’s first term.

Trump earlier announced plans to speak with Xi Jinping by phone on September 19. US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent later clarified that the two leaders will approve the final terms of a deal on the future operation of China’s TikTok social network in the United States.