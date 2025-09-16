Trump says Zelensky must make deal to settle Ukrainian conflict

WASHINGTON, September 16. /TASS/. Vladimir Zelensky will be forced to make a deal to settle the conflict in Ukraine, US President Donald Trump said before leaving for the UK.

"He is going to have to get going and make a deal. Zelensky is going to have to make a deal," the US leader told reporters when asked what he would say to Zelensky if they met in New York.

The US president once again opined that the conflict in Ukraine will be settled.

Earlier on Monday, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said that Trump may meet with Zelensky next week in New York during the high-level week of the 80th session of the UN General Assembly.