Palestine’s MFA sees Israel trying to turn Gaza City into mass grave

CAIRO, September 16. /TASS/. The launch of an Israeli military operation in Gaza City signals the Jewish state’s willingness to put hundreds of thousands of Palestinians at risk, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the State of Palestine said.

"The Ministry of Foreign Affairs is watching the launch of an Israeli ground operation in Gaza with utmost concern. This move demonstrates the ambition to convert the city into a mass grave and put the lives of hundreds of thousands of civilians at risk," Palestine’s MFA said in a press release on X. As a result of the Israeli offensive, "almost 1 million Palestinians will be forced to leave their homes" as it called on the global community to "immediately interfere" in the situation, the ministry added.

Earlier reports said Israel had launched "a ground offensive" to occupy Gaza City. The Trump administration "is not going to stop Israel and allows it to make its own decisions regarding the war in Gaza," Axios reported. Sources told the news website that US Secretary of State Marco Rubio had told Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu that Washington "supports the ground operation but wants to see it implemented quickly, ending as soon as possible."

On September 8, Netanyahu announced that the Israeli army will soon launch a large-scale offensive in Gaza City, telling local residents to "leave now." Earlier, Israel announced a large-scale offensive operation in the Palestinian enclave to defeat Hamas there. The Israeli prime minister approved military plans to defeat the radical Palestinian movement in late August.