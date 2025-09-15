Arab, Islamic countries to seek suspension of Israel’s membership in UN

DOHA, September 15. /TASS/. Leaders of the countries of the Arab League and Organization of Islamic Cooperation will consolidate efforts to suspend Israel’s membership in the United Nations, according to a statement adopted by the summit of the Arab League and the Organization of Islamic Cooperation.

"We have decided <…> to analyze how Israel’s membership in the United Nations complies with the Charter, bearing in mind its flagrant violations of the membership terms and constant disregard of UN resolutions, as well as to coordinate our efforts to suspend Israel’s membership," the document said.

Participants in the summit also stressed the importance of the soonest restoration of the Gaza Strip and called for support for this process.

The summit of Arab and Islamic countries was called in Doha on Monday following Israel’s strike on the Hamas residence in the Qatari capital city.

Israel delivered a series of strikes on senior Hamas officials in Doha on September 9. The Palestinian movement reported the death of six people, including a son of Hamas leader in the Gaza Strip Khalil al-Hayya and a Qatari security officer. Reports about the death of senior Hamas officials have not been verified.