Arab, Islamic states reject Israel’s threats to attack Qatar again

DOHA, September 15. /TASS/. Arab and Islamic countries categorically reject Israel’s threats to deliver another strike on Qatar and condemn them as dangerous escalation, according to a statement adopted by the summit of the Arab League and the Organization of Islamic Cooperation.

"We categorically reject Israel’s repeated threats of another potential attack on Qatar or any other Arab or Islamic state. We consider such threats a provocation and dangerous escalation jeopardizing international peace and security," the document said.

The summit of Arab and Islamic countries was called in Doha on Monday following Israel’s strike on the Hamas residence in the Qatari capital city.

Israel delivered a series of strikes on senior Hamas officials in Doha on September 9. The Palestinian movement reported the death of six people, including a son of Hamas leader in the Gaza Strip Khalil al-Hayya and a Qatari security officer. Reports about the death of senior Hamas officials have not been verified.