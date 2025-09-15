Israel’s attack on Doha left 18 people wounded — Emir of Qatar

DOHA, September 15. /TASS/. At least 18 people were wounded after Israel’s recent strike on the Hamas residence in Doha, Emir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim ibn Hamad Al Thani said.

"The strike was delivered on a residential neighborhood, where schools and international missions are located. The attack killed six people, including a Qatari national, a Lekhwiya (Qatar's internal security force – TASS) officer. Eighteen people were wounded. Citizens and residents of this peaceful country were shocked by this incident not only because this attack was a flagrant and dangerous violation of state sovereignty and a blatant infringement on international law but also because of specific circumstances linked to this act of terrorism," he said at an extraordinary summit of the Arab League and the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) in Doha.

The summit of Arab and Islamic countries was called in Doha on Monday following Israel’s strike on the Hamas residence in the Qatari capital city. The participating countries plan to agree on a coordinated position on this attack and discuss measures to retaliate Israel’s actions. Qatari foreign ministry spokesman Majed bin Mohammed al-Ansari said earlier that the leaders are expected to adopt a statement condemning attacks on the territory of mediating countries as unacceptable.

Israel delivered a series of strikes on senior Hamas officials in Doha on September 9. The Palestinian movement reported the death of six people, including a son of Hamas leader in the Gaza Strip Khalil al-Hayya and a Qatari security officer. Reports about the death of senior Hamas officials have not been verified.