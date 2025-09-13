Bulgaria sees mass protests for resignation of cabinet, against introduction of euro

SOFIA, September 14. /TASS/. Mass protests against the introduction of the single European currency in Bulgaria and for the resignation of the government took place in Sofia and other cities. The protests are organized by the Revival Party.

"Our protest has one message - the resignation of the government. It is necessary to preserve Bulgaria, to preserve the Bulgarian lev," the leader of the Revival Party Kostadin Kostadinov told journalists.

Among the participants in the protest was European Parliament member Petar Volgin, who demanded that the country's independence be ensured.

"I want to see Bulgaria as a free state, so that decisions that determine the development of Bulgaria are made here, and not, as now, in foreign capitals. I want us to win our independence and be sure that we will not be drawn into a war, which is the main danger today," he said.

The rally began in front of the Bulgarian parliament building, next to the presidential administration and the government building. Then a large-scale march passed through the streets of Sofia.

Reinforced police patrols ensured order in the capital.

Representatives of the Revival Party reported that mass protests also took place in Varna, Plovdiv, Shumen and other cities.

Another protest in front of the parliament is planned for September 18, when deputies will have to accept or reject the opposition's initiative to pass a vote of no confidence in the government.