Merz government risks dragging Germany into conflict with Russia — opposition leader

BERLIN, September 12. /TASS/. Sahra Wagenknecht, leader of the Sahra Wagenknecht Alliance (BSW), believes that the German government could drag Germany into a conflict with Russia.

"We have a government that could imprudently drag Germany into a war," she said in an interview with RTL and NTV. Wagenknecht drew attention to the fact that the German authorities are discussing all new steps in the situation around Ukraine, including sending in troops. "CDU (Christian Democratic Union) politicians are currently discussing shooting down drones over the Ukrainian territory - within the NATO framework. These are very dangerous steps. We must resist them."

The BSW leader said a conflict with Russia would mean the threat of a nuclear war.

"We must do all we can to move us away from this terrible path and the spiral of violence that it promises. Because a war with Russia would be a nuclear one. All the homes here in Germany would be gone," Wagenknecht warned.

Earlier on Friday, she criticized head of the Bundestag's defense committee, Thomas Rowekamp (CDU), who suggested discussing with NATO shooting down Russian drones over Ukraine. According to Wagenknecht, this is an "open declaration of war on Russia," and with such a development of events, Germany "would finally turn into a belligerent party and could become a primary target" for Russia.