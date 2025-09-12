Explosives brought into Georgia were handed to driver by SBU in Ukraine — Tbilisi official

TBILISI, September 12. /TASS/. The load of hexogen brought into Georgia from Turkey was handed over to the truck driver by Ukrainian Security Service (SBU) officers, Georgia’s First Deputy Head of the State Security Service, Lasha Maghradze, stated during a news briefing.

"The explosive substance was entrusted to the driver of a truck in Ukraine by officers of the Ukrainian special services, the SBU. Investigations have established that the final destination was Tbilisi, one of the residential buildings in the Avlabari district," Maghradze explained.

He also noted that the Georgian State Security Service is currently examining various avenues of inquiry, including a potential link between the import of explosives from Ukraine and opposition plans to overthrow the government scheduled for October 4, coinciding with municipal elections.

"Alongside other lines of investigation, active efforts are underway to determine whether there is any connection between the delivery of explosives to Tbilisi and the upcoming elections, as well as the intentions of radical groups," Maghradze said. He assured the public that the Security Service will continue to provide updates on the case.

Law enforcement agencies have detained two Ukrainian citizens in Georgia for importing 2.4 kilograms of hexogen, a highly powerful explosive exceeding TNT in strength, from Turkey by a truck. According to authorities, on September 10, a Mercedes-Benz truck with Ukrainian license plates crossed the border into Georgia after traveling from Ukraine through Romania and Bulgaria.