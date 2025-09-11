Houthis report missile strike on Israeli military site in Negev

DUBAI, September 11. /TASS/. Members of Yemen’s rebel Ansar Allah (Houthi) movement have struck an Israeli military facility in Israel’s Negev desert with a "hypersonic ballistic missile," Houthi military spokesman Yahya Saree said.

"Missile troops of the Yemeni armed forces have carried out an operation to attack an Israeli military site in the Negev region. The Palestine-2 hypersonic ballistic missile was used to strike occupied territories. The operation’s goal was successfully reached," the spokesman said on the Houthi-owned Al Masirah television.

In his words, the rebel forces also launched three attack drones towards Israel. Two of them were targeted at Ramon Airport in Eilat, the third was aimed at the same military facility in Negev.

On Thursday, the Israel Defense Forces said it had intercepted a missile and a drone, launched from Yemen. Civil defense sirens sounded in several regions of Israel. No damage or casualties were reported.