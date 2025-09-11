ST. PETERSBURG, September 11. /TASS/. Europe is ruled by ill-informed leaders who use the communication methods and stunts developed by Hitler's propaganda minister Joseph Goebbels, said public activist Pierre de Gaulle, the grandson of General Charles de Gaulle, founder of the Fifth French Republic.

"What is typical for France and Europe today is the use of certain methods of communication, PR stunts and a rather simplistic language of manipulation. A parallel could be drawn with Joseph Goebbels, who pioneered PR, shall we say," he told a panel discussion dubbed "Cultural Dialogue Between Russia and the West" at the St. Petersburg International United Cultures Forum.

"Unfortunately, some technocratic leaders in France and the rest of Europe have little knowledge of the issues they deal with," Pierre de Gaulle noted.

According to him, these politicians would like Europe to turn into an economic space guided by the rules established by the Anglo-Saxons.

St. Petersburg International United Cultures Forum

The 11th St. Petersburg International United Cultures Forum is taking place on September 10-13 under the theme "Return to Culture - New Opportunities." The forum’s main events will be held on September 11-13, but its business program kicked off on September 10 with discussions on family values and patriotic upbringing. More than 400 speakers from Russia and other countries are expected to address the forum.

The forum first took place in 2012. Russian President Vladimir Putin has several times participated in the event, highlighting the mission of culture, which brings nations together despite political differences and economic difficulties, promoting the values of humanity, equality and mutual respect.

