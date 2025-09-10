Poland’s Tusk calls UAV incident ‘large-scale provocation’

MOSCOW, September 10. /TASS/. Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk has called the incident with drones entering the country's airspace a "large-scale provocation."

"Most likely, we are witnesses to a large-scale provocation," Tusk said before an emergency government meeting in a statement telecast by TVP Info. Tusk claims that this was the first time that "Russian drones were shot down over the territory of a NATO country," despite the fact that no official information has yet been provided about the origin of the UAV wreckage discovered. According to Tusk, all the drones that posed a threat were shot down and the situation is under control. There were no casualties, the Polish prime minister added. Tusk also noted that he keeps in touch with NATO allies, as well as with President Karol Nawrocki.

Early in the morning of September 10, the operational command of the Polish army announced the destruction of several objects identified as UAVs that violated the country's airspace. A search for the downed objects is currently underway. In connection with the incident, a decision was made to close the airspace over part of the country, including Warsaw’s Chopin Airport.