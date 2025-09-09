Israel notified US of strike on Hamas leaders moments before launch — CBS journalist

WASHINGTON, September 9. /TASS/. Israeli authorities notified the US administration of plans to carry out an attack on the negotiating group of the radical Palestinian movement Hamas in Qatar just moments before they launched the missiles, Jennifer Jacobs, a correspondent for the American television channel CBS News covering the White House, reported.

"Israel notified the US just before the strike on Hamas leaders in Doha, Qatar - just about at the time the missiles were being launched. Israel didn't coordinate the strike with the US, but Israel did let the US know just before it happened," she wrote on her X account.

The Pentagon declined to comment on this information when approached by TASS. "WH comms [The Office of Communications - TASS] has lead on this. Will have to refer you to them," a representative of the department told the agency. The White House has not yet responded to TASS’s corresponding inquiry.

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said earlier in the day that it had carried out a pinpoint operation against senior Hamas officials, but did not specify where. The statement came amid reports about a series of explosions in Doha. The Qatari authorities held Israel responsible and condemned the attack as posing a threat to the civilian population.