Merz calls for building new security architecture for Europe

BERLIN, September 8. /TASS/. German Chancellor Friedrich Merz has called for building a new security architecture for Europe and adopting a pragmatic foreign policy oriented primarily toward Germany’s and Europe’s interests.

"What we call a liberal world order is now coming under pressure from many sides, including from inside the political West," he said at a conference of German ambassadors at the German foreign ministry.

"A new systemic conflict has already emerged between liberal democracies and the axis of autocracies that support each other and are actually seeking an open systemic competition with our democracy," he said, adding that "new revisionist alliances are being formed" and crises and conflicts "are superimposing."

"So, we have tasks of principal, practically historic importance - to build a new security architecture which would exist for several decades, if things go well," he said.

According to Merz, "relations with the United States are changing" and such institutions as the World Trade Organization (WTO) are not working. "We must admit that the WTO is not functioning now and cannot play its original role any longer," he said.

In this context, he also spoke in favor of reforming the UN Security Council.