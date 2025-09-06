Israel to respond to Houthis’ attempts to use chemical weapons — advisor

MOSCOW, September 6. /TASS/. Israel will respond to attempts by the Houthis to use chemical weapons, Dmitry Gendelman, advisor to the Israeli prime minister’s office, told TASS.

"Israel will respond to any threats from those who seek to damage the security of our citizens," he pointed out, commenting on reports that Houthi rebels from the Yemen-based Ansar Allah movement had started producing chemical weapons.

Yemen’s Information Minister Muammar al-Eryani alleged on Friday that the Ansar Allah movement, which controlled parts of the country, was producing chemical weapons using components smuggled from Iran.