Slovakia hurt by attacks on Russian oil infrastructure — PM Fico

BRATISLAVA, September 5. /TASS/. Slovakia is harmed by attacks on oil infrastructure in Russia, Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico said as he called on the parties to the conflict in Ukraine to respect the interests of other countries that are part of the energy network.

"I respect the right of any country to defend its national interests but the interests of others should be respected too," the TA-3 television channel quoted him as saying after talks with Vladimir Zelensky in the city of Uzhgorod in western Ukraine when asked to comment on his recent talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Beijing.

"We discussed the issue of attacks on oil infrastructure in Russia with the Russian president. Naturally, we also noted that Russian gas is not pumped to Slovakia across Ukraine. You know that this was the subject of very tough political statements from both sides. I won’t take back my statements about [economic] losses for Slovakia," he said, adding that strikes on oil infrastructure in Russia "are harmful for Slovakia."

According to the Slovak prime minister, Bratislava and Kiev have different views on issues of international politics and opposite approaches to energy matters. Slovakia, in his words, insists that all countries receive energy at acceptable prices from the sources they choose.

He refuted allegations that a potential economic blockade of Ukraine was one of the topics discussed during his talks with the Russian president. "There was nothing of the kind during the talks with President Putin. We spoke about prospects for bilateral cooperation [between Slovakia and Russia]," Fico said. "I travelled to Beijing not only to meet with the Russian president but also to take part in the celebrations of the 80th anniversary of the victory in World War II. <…> This was the main reason for my visit to Beijing. <…> I pay tribute to all World War II victims."

Conflict in Ukraine

The Slovak prime minister called for the soonest settlement of the conflict in Ukraine. "We believe that the war will soon be over and relations with Russia will normalize," he said, also wishing Ukraine a "good and fair peace," as well as for it to be granted the security guarantees it needs.

He said that they had agreed with Zelensky to remain in touch, which was a major outcome of the meeting, in his words. "I am convinced that despite the gaps in our viewpoints, relations between Slovakia and Ukraine will develop successfully," Fico said. "I want our relations with Ukraine to be like those of good neighbors - friendly."

"We in Slovakia will remain committed to a policy oriented to all the four corners of the world. <…> You have the right to defend your national interests and we have the right to defend our national interests," he stressed.