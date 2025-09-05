MOSCOW, September 5. /TASS/. Vladimir Zelensky, like former Georgian President Mikhail Saakashvili, has provoked a conflict with Russia, however, unlike him, instead of quickly signing a peace deal, he took a different path - the path of national destruction, said Viktor Medvedchuk, head of the Other Ukraine movement, the former leader of the Opposition Platform - For Life party, banned in the country.

In an article he contributed to media platform Smotrim.ru, he recalled the 2008 conflict in South Ossetia and the trial of then president of Georgia Saakashvili.

"The indictment by the Georgian authorities of former President Mikhail Saakashvili for unleashing a five-day war with Russia in 2008 gives way to a similar process against Zelensky," the politician stressed.

However, he said, there is a huge difference between Saakashvili and Zelensky. "Already on August 16, 2008, after eight days of conflict, Saakashvili signed the plan for a peaceful settlement of the conflict, after which it was signed in the Kremlin by Dmitry Medvedev. The signing of this document by the parties to the conflict definitively marked the end of hostilities," Medvedchuk said.

"Zelensky, unlike Saakashvili, adheres to a criminal radical strategy, which exacerbates his guilt and leads the country to its final demise. The trial of Zelensky requires historical justice, because he bet on war, leaving the Ukrainian people to face the disastrous consequences," the politician explained.

He also said the current European elite, unlike in 2008, is fanning the conflict, thus doing everything to join Zelensky in the prisoner’s dock.