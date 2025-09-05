Slovenia ready to send troops to Ukraine only if mandated by UN or EU — Defense Minister

BELGRADE, September 5. /TASS/. Slovenia is ready to send its military contingent to Ukraine only in the format of a UN-mandated mission or following an agreement at the EU level, Defense Minister Borut Sajovic.

"Slovenia wants to help and cooperate, but only within the framework of a clear UN mandate or a unified EU agreement," the Slovenian Press Agency quoted the defense minister as saying. Sajovic also said that Ljubljana seeks "a swift resolution toward a peace deal."

At a press conference following a meeting of the Coalition of the Willing in Paris on September 4, French President Emmanuel Macron said that 26 of its member states had confirmed their readiness to send a military contingent to Ukraine after the establishment of a truce or peace. Macron refused to list these countries or even give an estimate of how many troops the coalition plans to deploy in Ukraine so as "not to reveal our cards" to Russia. He added that "several other countries are still considering their position." The meeting had 35 participants.

Russian President Vladimir Putin told a plenary session of the Eastern Economic Forum on Friday that any NATO forces that appear in Ukraine will be legitimate targets for the Russian army. The Russian leader also said that after reaching long-term peace agreements, there would be no need to deploy Western troops in Ukraine.