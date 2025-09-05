Russia, China support global strategic stability — senior legislator

VLADIVOSTOK, September 5. /TASS/. Russia and China are constructive forces that support global strategic stability, Li Hongzhong, member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and vice chairman of the National People's Congress (NPC) Standing Committee, said at the plenary session of the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF).

"Russia and China are influential powers and constructive forces that support global strategic stability and the improvement of global governance," he said.

According to Li Hongzhong, China is ready to build close and consolidated cooperation with all Asian countries, including Russia, to "move together towards a bright future of peaceful development and mutually beneficial cooperation."

The 10th Eastern Economic Forum is taking place in Vladivostok from September 3 to 6 under the theme "The Far East: Cooperation for Peace and Prosperity." The Roscongress Foundation is the organizer of the EEF, with TASS as its general information partner.