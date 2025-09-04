Israeli army announces control over 40% of Gaza City

TEL AVIV, September 4. /TASS/. Israeli servicemen have established control over 40% of the territory of Gaza City and intend to continue their offensive, Israel Defense Forces Spokesman Brigadier General Effie Defrin told reporters.

"Today we hold 40% of the territory of Gaza City. The operation will continue to expand and intensify in the coming days," he said.

According to the spokesman, Israel intends to continuously increase pressure on the armed forces of the radical Palestinian movement Hamas. "We will continue to pursue Hamas everywhere," the general emphasized.