Kim Jong Un calls China's position on Korean Peninsula issue fair

BEIJING, September 4. /TASS/. Pyongyang considers Beijing's position on the problem of a settlement on the Korean Peninsula fair, DPRK leader Kim Jong Un has said, according to the Xinhua news agency.

As Kim Jong Un specified at a meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping, in order to protect mutual interests, the DPRK is ready to deepen coordination with China on such multilateral cooperation platforms as the UN. He pointed to the significant progress that China has made under the current leadership.

According to Kim Jong Un, the DPRK is ready to maintain close ties between the ruling parties of the two countries, interstate contacts at all levels, share development experience, and deepen mutually beneficial trade and economic cooperation.