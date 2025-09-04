PARIS, September 4. /TASS/. Servicemen from Ukraine’s 155th brigade, which underwent training in France, are critical of the AMX-10 RC light tanks supplied by Paris, the LCI TV channel reported.

"Due to its weak armor, it is simply useless, as drones can quickly turn it to ash," one of the Ukrainian soldiers told the TV channel's correspondent.

According to the report, the French tanks, which are also intended for reconnaissance, spend most of their time camouflaged and stationary. The Ukrainian military "had to revise their tactics for using them." The use of AMX-10 RC tanks during offensive operations has been abandoned. "They are more often used in bad weather, in conditions of natural camouflage, or in extreme cases, such as when the enemy breaks through," a Ukrainian soldier told the TV channel.

Earlier, Ukraine saw a scandal involving more than 1,500 servicemen from the 155th brigade going AWOL during their training in France. This fact was acknowledged by both the Ukrainian military leadership and the French government. Former President Pyotr Poroshenko said that more than 30% of the brigade's servicemen deserted.

In March, French Defense Minister Sebastien Lecornu announced his intention to provide Ukraine with 195 million euros worth of weapons in 2025, funded by proceeds from frozen Russian assets. The military aid package includes 155 mm shells and AASM guided bombs for Mirage 2000 fighter jets. The minister also announced that France will continue delivering AMX-10RC tanks and VAB light armored vehicles to Ukraine. These vehicles were adopted by the French armed forces in the 1970s.