Xi Jinping meeting with Kim Jong Un in Beijing

BEIJING, September 4. /TASS/. Chinese President Xi Jinping and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un are holding a meeting in Beijing, according to China Central Television.

The meeting is taking place at the Great Hall of the People.

Kim Jong Un arrived in China earlier to participate in celebrations marking the 80th anniversary of the victory in the Chinese People’s War of Resistance Against Japanese Aggression and World War II.

Beijing is Pyongyang's key economic partner. According to data from the Chinese National Bureau of Statistics, trade between China and North Korea reached $1.46 billion in January-July, an increase of 31.9% year-on-year.