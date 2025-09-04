Georgia vows not to be turned into another Ukraine — politician

TBILISI, September 4. /TASS/. Georgia’s authorities will not let their country be exploited as Ukraine was, which led to grave consequences, Tbilisi Mayor Kakha Kaladze, secretary general of the ruling Georgian Dream — Democratic Georgia party, said.

"With our politics, our views, we protect our country and conduct the policy course where the interests of our motherland are protected above all. We will not let anyone take advantage of our country as they did with Ukraine and end up with the tragic consequences which are, unfortunately, seen in Ukraine," Kaladze told journalists.

The politician also noted that attempts were made to drag Georgia into a military conflict with Russia. "There were direct threats to the prime minister, the chairman of the [ruling] party to open a second front in the country, and we would have been supplied with all kinds of weapons," Kaladze noted.